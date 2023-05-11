JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle in Jackson.

Jackson firefighters responded to Long Street at Bon Air Street around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. When crews arrived, they worked to put out the vehicle fire.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters said a man’s body was found inside the burned vehicle. The person has not been identified.

Jackson police are working to identify the victim and are working to determine how the man died.