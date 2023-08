JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at an Airbnb on Lynwood Drive at St. Richards Drive around 1:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the home is a total loss. No one was injured during the fire.

Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Lynwood Drive on Aug. 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Ashton Megginson)

Officials said the fire was an accident and started due to outdoor cooking with charcoal.