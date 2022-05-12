JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the third straight day, gasoline prices have set a new national record.

In the Jackson-metro area, prices are continuing the slow climb up to $4.00 per gallon.

The AAA website said on average, a gallon of gas costs $3.98 in Jackson. However, WJTV 12 News crews saw prices as high as $4.15 or as low as $3.88, throughout the city on Thursday, May 12.

Despite the high prices, travel demand is through the roof, and many people are trying to make up vacation time that they didn’t get to take during the worst of the pandemic.

Experts said that demand is helping push prices up, as well.

The national average gasoline price for Thursday was up to $4.42 per gallon.