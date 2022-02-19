JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved $570,000 for the Capitol City Convention Center.

The Northside Sun reported the funding will go toward the facility’s utility bills and other expenses for the remaining fiscal year. Council President Virgi Lindsay said the funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and not the city’s budget.

The facility lost about $2.5 million between March 2020 and February 2021. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said without the funds, the facility would have to close.