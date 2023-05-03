JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors will have to find another alternative for grocery shopping because one popular store will shut down.

Food Depot on Northside Drive will close its doors at the end of May 2023.

Residents said the store has been a staple in the community for more than 15 years.

“It was more than just a grocery store to some people. It was a community store,” said Calesha Esco, an employee at the business.

Tony Carter, who traveled to Jackson to visit his family, said the closure is unfortunate for the older residents.

“You probably got elderly people around here, individuals that don’t have transportation and need this store to provide necessary food supplies for the home. So, yeah, I mean, you know, I also fortunately, I hope the city has a backup plan and not just leave the community out,” said Carter.

The deli at the Food Depot will shutdown on Friday, May 5.