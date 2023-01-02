JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An audit revealed a decrease in revenue and usage for the Jackson-Hinds Library System.

The Northside Sun reported part of the reason for the system’s drop in revenue is due to a decrease in appropriations from the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The board approved $70,000, which is less than usual.

Another reason for the drop in revenue is due to a decrease in user fees, which the audit noted is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A financial report for the year showed that the system’s net position, which is a negative amount, increased by 16.5% in 2021. The net position is the system’s difference between assets and liabilities.

According to the newspaper, the system faces other issues like lack of employee retention and vacancies in key positions like the deputy director.