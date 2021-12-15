Jackson-Hinds Library Board seats remain vacant after a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five out of the fourteen seats remain vacant on the Jackson-Hinds Library Board of Trustees a year after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors failed to make seat appointments.

The Northside Sun reported the mayor is responsible for filling the seats for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 6. The Board of Supervisors cover the seats for Hinds County District 1 and Hinds County at-large. It is then the responsibility of the City Council to confirm the appointments.

The newspaper reported the Library Board meeting minutes reflected that the mayor and supervisors were made aware of the vacancies on three separate occasions.

The Library Board is responsible for making decisions about the seven facilities in Jackson and Hinds County. Decisions are made about expenses and everyday operations at the facilities.

Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said that part of the problem is people not wanting to volunteer because of the coronavirus pandemic.