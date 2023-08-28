JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday, August 29 marks one year since the failure of Jackson’s drinking water system. During that time, many people and organizations stepped up to help neighbors who wer eimpacted.

Now, community volunteers are coming together to tackle another problem in Jackson.

Illegal dumping has become a major problem in the capital city. Keep Jackson Beautiful’s monthly initiative aims to change that narrative while honoring those who helped during the water crisis.

“We wanted to get that same sense of community they had at the time of the water crisis, get the community out to come, tackle this other issue,” explained Alexis Jones, with the Fahrenheit Creative Group.

“Well, ever since I got to Jackson, I’ve seen the community needing tremendous help. So, I just want to inspire and also come out here and help out as much as I can, honestly. It’s no crime to help,” said Savannah Williams, a Jackson State student volunteer.

One longtime Jackson resident said she believes it’s partly her responsibility to help keep her community beautiful.

“I love Jackson, Mississippi. I was born and raised here. I have not given up, and I want to survive. And so I love going and being part of things to keep Jackson beautiful,” said Latanya Francis, a volunteer.

On Monday, volunteers picked up litter, debris and old tires to create a space for a new art installation project.

The City of Jackson will host another Keep Jackson Beautiful cleanup event in September.