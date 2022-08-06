JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many made it out and snagged a good deal at the City of Jackson’s surplus auction.

The city-wide event on Michael Avalon Street happens at least twice a year. Organizers say the main attraction is the vehicles that are sold. The items are typically seized, stolen or abandoned, according to authorities.

“There are cars that sell for $200 and there are cars that sell for $30,000-$40,000. Some are scrap, others you put the key in the ignition and drive home. We’ve got Mercedes, Audi, we’ve got it all here today,” said Nick Clark with Clark Auctions.

“We auction off abandoned, stolen, recovered, misplaced property, vehicles and items that have been unclaimed,” said Officer George Jimerson with the Jackson Police Department.

Anywhere from 300 to 500 people are expected to make it out to the City of Jackson’s second auction.

The money collected from the auction helps bring revenue back into the Jackson Police Department and helps further fight crime.