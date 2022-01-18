Jackson homeless shelter plans to reopen after COVID outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Gateway Rescue Mission in Jackson announced the shelter will continue its lunch program on Wednesday, January 19.

A COVID-19 outbreak recently caused operations at the shelter to stop. The outbreak affected 20 people last week.

“This is a totally new situation that we’ve never been in before,” said Rex Baker, executive director of the Gateway Rescue Mission.

Baker also expressed that the shelter is seeking kitchen items after an supply chain issue, including to-go sandwich bags, mustard and mayonnaise packets, napkins and plasticware.

People seeking shelter at Gateway Rescue Mission said they are grateful.

“I came from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. It’s just been a great opportunity,” stated Richard Hancock.

According to leaders of the shelter, there are still several people who are COVID positive and are quarantined at the shelter. Shelter is still available for those in need, but there’s no timeline of when the overnight shelter will open.