Jackson homeowners make repairs after shooting on Normandy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, homeowners on Normandy Drive are working to repair their homes.

Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote talked to homeowners about the damage from the bullets.

“It’s really not fair to these neighborhoods, like these really nice neighborhoods that we have all across Jackson, that end up having criminal activity that comes in and disrupts their quality of life, and shoots bullets into houses and cause damage like it did to the Ramirez’s house, where they have a water leak where they had to bring in professional help to clean up the damage,” said Foote.

With the current crime rate in the city, council members are working on a plan to hire more officers and increase patrols.

Police are working to find two suspects in connection to the shooting. If you know who they are, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).