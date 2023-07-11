JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities announced a Jackson homicide suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby, Brandon Pugh was arrested on Tuesday, July 11 at a home on Culpepper Drive in Jackson. Cosby said Pugh initially refused to come out of the house, but he later did and was arrested.

Pugh was wanted for aggravated assault, murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened on May 28, 2023, on McDowell Road near Interstate 55 South.