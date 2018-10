JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The city of Jackson is hosting the "2018 Jobs for Jacksonians Career Fair" in Jackson on Wednesday.

The fair is being held at the Metrocenter Mall. It starts at 9 a.m and ends at 2 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet directly with personnel at the companies represented. Companies at the fair will be conducting interviews on-site. Attendees should dress professionally and bring their resumes.