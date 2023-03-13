JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment and Resource Expo was held on Monday, March 13.

Youth ages 16 to 24 were able to talk with potential employers and network at the Mississippi E-Center.

Officials with the City of Jackson’s Family and Youth Division say building communication skills, self-confidence and character is the goal.

Participants say they hope to see more expos like this in the near future.

“A lot of jobs I know in the market need experience. Starting young, you can get the experience by coming into places like this. Having somewhere to start is a good place to start,” said Arthur Johnson IV.

The event also included a vaccination drive for those who attended.