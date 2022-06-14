JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first summer camp for youth in Jackson will focus on film, theatre, and technology.

“They are actually learning from the ground up; every aspect. We’re teaching them scripts, teaching them how to break scripts down. We’re teaching them how acting is done like on a fundamental level. We’re also teaching them what’s involved with that, like wardrobe, hair styling, set design,” explained Maximus Wright, executive director for the Jackson Film Festival.

The film camp is also centered around work force development and entrepreneurial aspect of film making. Nearly 70 students applied, however the camp has approved 20 kids.

“What we’re doing is we’re taking a very wholistic approach to independent film making, and we’re giving them introductions to all of those steps in hopes that we’ll start identifying which kids want to get deeper into film making, not just acting but to produce one and how to make one,” explained Wright.

Organizers said the youth film camp will continue annually. Applications can be picked up at Jackson City Hall, or parents can apply for their children online. The camp will run from June 13 to July 8th, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The youth film camp is sponsored by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, and Visit Jackson.