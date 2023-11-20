JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-day human trafficking operation resulted in the recovery of 12 victims and one arrest.

The Attorney General’s human trafficking team, in coordination with the Capitol police, ran the operation in Jackson from November 14 to November 16, 2023.

“I am grateful for my team of dedicated investigators and prosecutors who show up every day to find and rescue victims of human trafficking,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.). “It is our mission to stop and hold predators accountable, but even more so, it is our deep desire to show victims, like these 12, their value and inherent dignity. And so, our work does not stop today. We stand ready and willing to walk alongside these survivors on their journey to find healing.”

The suspect in custody has not been identified.