JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a citywide boil water notice has been issued due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

City leaders will hold a news conference about the issue at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

According to officials, the notice affects all surface and well water customers. Mechanical issues with filtration equipment at the plant, combined with higher than normal demand due to high temperatures, has led to low water pressure in both systems.

Leaders said they have notified the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) about the issue.

The city began handing out cases of bottled water at Forest Hill High School at 10:30 a.m. Neighbors will have access to potable water at Fire Station 23, which is across the street from the school.

The Jackson Fire Department will be handing out buckets to fill water in as supplies last. Neighbors are advised to bring their own container.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4 p.m. and on weekends.