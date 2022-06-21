JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 21, the City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a water conservation advisory for all surface water and well system customers. This will be in effect until further notice, according to officials.

Leaders said they anticipate increased water demand due to higher than average temperatures in the forecast for the next several days.

Neighbors are being asked to conserve water to ensure the city’s surface and well water systems maintain adequate pressure and volume.

City leaders are asking neighbors to observe the following water conservation practices until the advisory is lifted:

Do not water lawns between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Do not wash down sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Refrain from washing cars

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Only wash full loads of clothes and dishes

Take showers instead of baths.

According to officials, no boil water advisory is being issued at this time.