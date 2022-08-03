JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water shutoffs have begun in the City of Jackson.

Leaders said the notices have been in conversations for more than a year, but they have just started issuing water cutoff notices in July 2022.

The city halted water shutoffs months before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders said due to dwindling funds, the city can no longer continue to stall.

Neighbors said they are concerned and that the system has flaws. They said even though they made payments, they received a shutoff notice. This includes Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7.

“I was not surprised that it was going to happen, and it is unfortunate that they are happening in the middle of a boil water notice. I think that’s incredibly unfortunate, but at the same time, we have got to boost our revenue through the enterprise system, the water department, because that is what will support is the private utility. That is what supports all of the badly needed improvements in our water distribution,” said Lindsay.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba added the city has been very compassionate during this process, but they can’t afford to keep falling behind.