JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson joined an initiative to increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color.

The National League of Cities (NLC) leads the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative. Jackson will join 15 other cities that were selected to join the 20-month project.

Participating mayors and other local leaders will work together to identify community assets and equity gaps. Leaders will learn how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic inclusion with a focus on sustainability.

Jackson will receive up to $30,000 in grant funding from NLC to help raise additional local matching funds.

“I am committed to ensuring that new and existing business enterprises have the tools to blossom and scale. It will require a deliberate disruption of the inequities we often see. Our goal is to create third and fourth-generation entrepreneurs through investment in people, businesses and a communal mindset resurgence<‘ said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

