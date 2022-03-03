JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the city will join a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities (NLC). The program will support reengagement efforts with other city leaders and partners across the Southeast and Southwest.

Jackson has joined eight other cities to engage in monthly peer-to-peer virtual learning opportunities to help advance the city’s efforts in reengaging Opportunity Youth.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to make real, positive change and I am committed to making that happen,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The City’s Office of Economic Development has proposed a comprehensive plan that identifies four ways to engage and elevate the lives of those who have left high school prematurely.

The program runs from February 2022 through August 2023.