JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawmakers from the City of Jackson are looking to curb crime. Senators gathered on Thursday, January 27 at the state capitol amid 2022 season.

They said they want lawmakers from other as much as they can. Much of that help would be in inter-agency law enforcement.

“Focused on more police on the streets, we’re going to be focused on more prosecutors. We’re going to be focused on more judges to move the judicial system more quickly. And we’re going to be working with the state leadership to get more money for jails based in Hinds County.”

“You know, we’re going to be successful. We have to give them the tools they need to be successful. And that’s what we’re going to give the D.A. the tools he needs to be successful in terms of fighting crime, prosecuting crime and also the case we’re faced with in here.”

They’ll be adding an additional 50 to the capitol police ranks as well as expanding their jurisdiction and they want to support more community efforts.