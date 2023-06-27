JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman has called for volunteers to help senior citizens replace food lost after recent severe storms.

Power outages across the Jackson-metro area have forced many residents to get rid of spoiled food from their refrigerators and deep freezers.

Jeraldine Watts, 87, said she was without power for five days.

“I probably would have tried to say something which would be detrimental to me. It’s hard to get replace a lot of stuff when you have a lot of food in your pocket. You have to start from scratch,” she said.

With many elderly community members on fixed incomes in Jackson, as well as the burden of inflation, it’s hard for many to make ends meet.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, encouraged people to throw out old food to keep from getting sick. He said senior citizens in need of assistance can reach out to his office at 601-960-1090 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those 65 and older make up more than 13% of the population in the City of Jackson.