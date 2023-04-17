JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is expected to enter into a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

According to Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, the City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. They are expected to vote on the contract at that time.

Payne said trash pickup will resume as soon as a contract has been signed.

A special hearing was held on Monday, April 17 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over garbage collection in the city.

The City of Jackson has been without a garbage contract since April 1, 2023.

Special Judge H. David Clark described Monday’s hearing as a great example of failure of leadership. During a court recess on Monday, the judge met with representatives of Richard’s Disposal, councilmembers and the mayor to discuss the emergency contract.

The new contract is expected to end on March 24, 2024.