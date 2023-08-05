JJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson and other organizations announced a new initiative to provide affordable housing in the community.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city will work in collaboration with the Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association, Rosemont Human Services and the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of American on a project to build new, affordable housing.

The partnership will leverage manufactured homes to provide an accessible and sustainable housing solution for Jackson residents. They plan to open a demonstration home in Ward 4 at the corner of Halsey Avenue and General Patton Street.

Lumumba said it’s been more than 50 years since development took place in this community.

The average household income for a family of four in Jackson is $50,000 to $60,000 a year. Chloe Dotson, City Director of Planning and Development, said they want to build a home where the average family can be a owner.

“The customizable model home we are showing you today is roughly 1,300-square feet, three bedroom, two bath with an appliance package, a kitchen island and a front porch. The offsite build price is about $129,000,” said Dotson.

Some neighbors voiced skepticism about the effort. Carolyn Graves, a Ward 4 neighbor, said the city should address some issues in the neighborhood first.

“Clean up the neighborhood before you put a new home in it. If you’ve got property next to the new home that needs some attention to it, what’s going to happen to the value of the house that you’re having built in the neighborhood?” she questioned.

Dotson said each home will take about eight weeks to build and three days to set up. The plan is to have some families in their new homes before Christmas.