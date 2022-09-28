JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved to continue the process of renovations for the Russell C. Davis Planetarium by approving a $7.5 million grant to help with renovations.

On Tuesday, September 27, the city council voted to approve the funding. Six million dollars will go towards the planetarium, and $1 million will go towards the Arts Museum.

Since the closing of the planetarium in August 2018, leaders with the Department of Human & Cultural Services have worked diligently to make this project what they planned for it to be.

David Lewis, deputy of the Department of Human & Cultural Services, said the city council previously approved for $5.5 million. On Tuesday, the funds approved was just an extension of that amount.

“Basically, we are trying to make sure that we have enough capital to start the project as soon as possible,” said Lewis. “This is also based on revenue that we project to make once we open our doors as well.”

The project received several sources of income from different organizations across the state of Mississippi to help fund the $16 million project. So far, Lewis said it has been a major success.

“We’re just very thrilled on making this next big step,” said Lewis. “We still have some work left to do as far as the funding but we’re well on the way for that.”

The planetarium renovations include the planetarium’s exhibits space, which will give future participants more accessibility to learn about STEM, planets, and more.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.