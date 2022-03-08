JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 8, the Jackson City Council voted 4-2 on an order to ratify an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement.

The councilmembers voted in favor of an agreement with Richard’s Disposal for one year. The city’s current contract with Waste Management is set to expire on April 1, 2022.

The City Council also voted 5-1 to rescind the mayor’s proclamation of a local emergency over the garbage contract.

In early March, Waste Management filed a lawsuit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the City of Jackson. They accused the mayor of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council’s approval of a garbage contract.