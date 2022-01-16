Jackson leaders behind schedule in choosing new garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are behind schedule in the new garbage contract selection process.

The Northside Sun reported the Jackson City Council was scheduled to vote on a proposal on Tuesday, January 4 but did not.

Two recommendations were proposed. Both recommendations offer twice-a-week service. However, one of them would cost $756,000 a month with a cart while the other would cost $858,000 without a cart.

According to the newspaper, the next step in the process requires that the mayor presents a contract to the council to vote on. Part of the delay in the process is due to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba contracting COVID-19.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said it would take 60 days to implement the new service if Waste Pro is not chosen. Councilman Virgi Lindsay said a new contract needs to be chosen soon before the emergency contract with Waste Pro ends on expires on March 31.

The newspaper reported that the the new contract would start on April 1, 2022 and end on April 1, 2027.