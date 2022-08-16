JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What would happen in Jackson if Richard’s Disposal stops collecting trash? It’s a question that members of the Jackson City Council want answered.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, questioned other councilmembers on their contingency plan during a meeting on Tuesday.

Stokes said he believes the day Richard’s Disposal stops collecting trash is coming soon.

“What am I going to do if Richard’s walks out the door? First of all, I’m hoping that our mayor could enter to find some other company to pick up our waste and do that right away, and I think just this afternoon, it was asked by Councilman Stokes, what’s the plan? And there was no answer to what’s the plan,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Stokes also warned that if the trash collection was to immediately stop, Public Works would need to start preparing to clean out the creeks. He said people would not allow garbage to pile up outside their homes.