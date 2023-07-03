JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson City Councilmembers said T-Mobile isn’t paying its fair share.

Jackson leases the company multiple cell towers throughout the city. According to Jackson Telecommunications Manager Akeith Harris, the capital city receives $30,000 per tower.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, believes the price is unacceptable. He said T-Mobile is a multi-billion dollar company, and it’s unfair they’re paying so little.

“The city needs money, and we need money badly,” he said.

Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said they City Council should avoid being too confrontational with the company. He warned that if T-Mobile decides to leave, Jackson would lose revenue.