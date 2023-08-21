JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As budget discussions continue within the Jackson City Council, leaders are still trying to find funds to give pay raises to firefighters.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) has been fighting for raises for its firefighters, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba supports bumping up the pay.

Earlier this month, dozens of JFD firefighters called out sick over salary disputes. Firefighters said they’re overworked and underpaid in the capital city.

Lumumba said city leaders are all on one accord when it comes to giving them raises, but the issue is finding the funds within the budget.

“I don’t believe there’s ever been a difference of opinion in terms of whether our firefighters deserve a raise, whether we want to give them a raise. There may be different fields of thought in terms of how you achieve it. And so, the fact that we’re on the same page about the desire to give it, I think that we’ll in some way figure out how to get there,” the mayor said.

Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens is advocating for the raise and has spoken to the City Council about this issue.

Councilmembers are still combing through the budget, trying to find places to cut from or ways to bring in more revenue to support the pay raises for fighters.