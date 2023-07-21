JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders want to make improvements to Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, met with residents and business owners on Thursday to discuss how a $20 million federal grant will help revitalize the area.

“It’s important that the City of Jackson create a new Medgar Evers Boulevard. Twenty-million dollars is a lot of money, and we need to do the right thing with it. Let’s change the appearance of Medgar Evers Boulevard. Let’s make sure when people come from all over the world to visit Medgar Evers home that they see something they’re proud of. They see restaurants where they can stop and eat,” said Stokes.

Residents want to see a change for the community. One neighbor said he expects the quality of life to improve for all.

“We want them to have sidewalks. We want them to have accessible cross ramps. We want them to have streetlights that allow them to actually walk down the street and not be in fear of their life cause it’s so dark. But more than that, we want our neighbors to benefit what the federal government has sent to them,” said Anthony Moore Washington, a Jackson neighbor.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and will be mainly used for street reconstruction.

Stokes wants to make sure that problems, such as flooding and potholes, will be addressed.

“We don’t want to spend all the money on engineers, architects, and lawyers. We want money spent on construction, sidewalks, and we want to make sure that the flooding will be a thing of the past,” the councilman said.

Stokes said he wants to meet with residents at least two more times before he meets with engineers. He hopes the project will be completed no later than 2026.