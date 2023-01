JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3.

In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company.

Council President Ashby Foote believes there will be more payments to Richard’s Disposal due to the fact that the company is picking up trash in the interim.