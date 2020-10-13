Jackson leaders pass resolutions to address violent crime in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council passed two resolutions on Tuesday, declaring a crisis of violent crime. The council passed both of the resolutions unanimously.

As of September 27, 2020, the Jackson Police Department reported the rate of homicides increased by 44%.

Councilman Ashby Foote was the author of one of the resolutions. He said assistance from federal, county and state officials can help address crime.

“We’ve had a real spike in crime because of COVID and things like that, but we’ve got to have some assistance to try to get this under control,” said Foote. “People see the headlines and wonder if they’re going to be safe in Jackson. We’ve got to be out front and do something about the crime.”

Councilman Kenneth Stokes was also an author of a resolution, which asked the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to be included in the solution.

“We want to make sure we have the sheriff’s department is included. I think everyone is scything they want to fight crime, but we want to make sure the people that come in here to help us are not coming in to kill us,” said Stokes.

Councilmembers and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said they’re against military-style action in the city. They would like to see the help through social services.

