JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer is right around the corner, and leaders with the City of Jackson are looking for lifeguards for the city’s pools.

Ison Harris, Jr., the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Jackson, said there’s a need for lifeguards.

In 2022, swimming pools in the capital city were closed. However, neighbors should see a change this year.

Harris said three to four pools will be open for 2023 for youth and families to enjoy.

“We raised our lifeguard pay from $12 to $17 an hour. We still haven’t got the traction and getting a lot of people that want to come out. This used to be a typical summer job for a lot of college students. They used to want to come home in the summer and get a job as a lifeguard, but we have not had a lot of success on that. We’re hoping that we can get some people to come out. You can go to the City of Jackson website. Please apply. Right now we need you ASAP,” stated Harris.

He hopes the pools will open by Friday, June 9. The hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.