JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders provided an update on the city’s water system on Thursday, July 7.

Leaders said neighbors could start seeing improvements as early as Friday, if water tests come back positive. They also said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was in Washington D.C. on Friday to get funding for long term improvements to the city’s infrastructure.

A citywide boil water notice was issued on Friday, June 24. City officials said mechanical issues with filtration equipment at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, combined with higher than normal demand due to high temperatures, led to low water pressure.

On top of the city’s boil water notice, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) imposed a separate notice on the city due to the water’s high turbidity levels. This took effect on Thursday, June 30.

City officials initially expected the notice to be lifted by Thursday, June 30. However, the city is approaching the two-week mark under the boil water advisory.

Jackson neighbors have expressed their frustration about the notice.

The City of Jackson will distribute water to neighbors in need on Thursday, July 7. A water giveaway will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Police Training Academy on St. Charles Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.

The city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.