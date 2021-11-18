Jackson leaders say boil water notice may be lifted soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said progress is being made on the current water crisis, but the citywide boil water notice is still in effect as of Thursday, November 18.

On Monday, a citywide boil water notice was issued for surface water connections after an issue was reported at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the boil water notice should be lifted by Friday, November 19.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said the city is in a much better place than it was earlier in the week. Currently, the water system is operating at about 87 psi, and the storage tanks are responding well.

The mayor said he recognizes that citizens suffer every time a water issue occurs, but he’s looking forward to using money from the infrastructure bill to create a sustainable water system.

“Time and time again I express my regret for the continued woes that residents have to experience do to the failure of our aged infrastructure through the lack of sustainability that we have in our infrastructure, and so these are much needed dollars. Will they be enough dollars enough to wipe the slate clean in order to fix all of Jackson problems? Most certainly not, but we will not turn away any level of support that can assist in improving the condition for our residents,” said Lumumba.

Williams said water sampling started on Thursday. They will turn the results into the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and they will lift the notice when they have approval from MSDH.

According to Williams, some neighbors along Forrest Hill Road are still experiencing low water pressure.