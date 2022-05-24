JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba made several announcements on Tuesday regarding upcoming festivities in the city. Leaders said the Juneteenth Festival and Fourth of July fireworks must go on.

According to leaders, the events were in jeopardy of not taking place. Lumumba said the fireworks component is imperative.

Thanks to several community organizations, including Downtown Jackson Partners, the fireworks will take place for the Juneteenth celebration.

Jackson leaders asked for more community partners to aid in the Fourth of July celebration. An additional $2,000 has been raised.