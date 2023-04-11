JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is scheduled to meet with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) on Wednesday, April 11 to discuss trash collection in the city.

Jackson is currently in week two without a garbage contract, and neighbors want to know when the trash dilemma will end.

The City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss an array of topics, from improvements in Grove Park to the demolition of the Eudora Welty Library.

When it comes to garbage collection, the city has yet to provide a long-term solution.

“Well, we’ve got to get straight with MDEQ because they’re the regulator that oversees, you know, waste pickup across the state. And we need to upgrade our and update our solid waste collection action plan because we’re not we’re out of compliance with them,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Foote said dumpsters are available in Ward 1 at Christ United Methodist Church, Colonial Mart, and the Old Tisdale Library. He said household trash from other wards will also be accepted.

There will be a special meeting of the City Council on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. Leaders plan to discuss a resolution for the city to enter a 90-day agreement with a solid waste company registered with MDEQ.

They will also discuss an order to approve an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement with Richard’s Disposal for one year.