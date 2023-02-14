JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council struck down a request to expand the Jackson Police Department (JPD) by 100 officers next year.

The City Council acknowledged that JPD is understaffed, but some members doubt the ability of hiring 100 new officers. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, suggested that the department hire 100 new officers by the end of the year.

Stokes said JPD has been severely understaffed for years, and he’s concerned Capitol police will soon overtake JPD. Other members of the council argue that the city does not have the funds to pay for 100 new officers.

The council compromised on a goal of hiring 50 officers. Stokes said he hopes capital or federal funds will allow the department to hire more officers.

“It’s important that the City of Jackson explain to the citizens that we understand that crime is out of control. We won’t stand for it. We need more police officers,” said Stokes.

The amendment for 50 officers was passed 5 to zero.