JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With no garbage collection contract in place, Jackson residents are left wondering if their garbage will be picked up on Saturday morning.

After a heated meeting Thursday, the Jackson City Council will attempt to meet again Saturday morning to vote on a garbage collection contract. The special meeting comes after only three of seven council members showed up to Thursday’s meeting.

The only item on that agenda was to vote on a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal. The meeting was packed with citizens and Richard’s Disposal employees hoping council members would vote yes for the contract. Since there was no quorum, the meeting had to be adjourned without a vote.

“What this looks like, honestly, especially since we’re having to deal with the state that is anti-Jackson that is trying to do anything to debate to take whatever power that this council has, we’re proving them right because we’re telling them that we can not do business,” said Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4.

“What we did to this Black man and this Black company is deplorable. We did to them what we point the finger to the state about doing to us. We starved them and then pointed the finger and said they gave us a shotty service,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said each council member was given a 24-hour notice. However, Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said the meeting was called at the last minute, and he was given a copy of the contract with enough time to prepare for the vote.

The city council is set to meet again Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m.