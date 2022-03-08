Correction: The Jackson City Council voted against an order to ratify an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement with Richard’s Disposal. The following article has been corrected with the new information.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 8, the Jackson City Council voted 2-4 against an order to ratify an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement.

The councilmembers voted in against the one-year emergency agreement with Richard’s Disposal. The city’s current contract with Waste Management is set to expire on April 1, 2022.

The City Council also voted 5-1 to rescind the mayor’s proclamation of a local emergency over the garbage contract.

In early March, Waste Management filed a lawsuit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the City of Jackson. They accused the mayor of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council’s approval of a garbage contract.