JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Jackson City Council voiced their concerns over the legal counsel with it comes to the lawsuit that was filed against the city by Richard’s Disposal.

In early April, the City Council chose not to move forward with a six-year contract with the garbage collection company. This decision prompted Richard’s Disposal to file a lawsuit against the city.

Catoria Martin, who is the city attorney, is set to represent the City of Jackson in the case. However, councilmembers said this would be a conflict of interest.

The outcome of the lawsuit could impact the current 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

“I have a real issue with that. I think she should be conflicted out of this because she should recuse herself from this responsibility, because she’s been the primary advocate for the mayor in trying to get the six-year contract for Richard’s for the past year and a half,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Richard’s Disposal stated on Tuesday that they would not drop the lawsuit against the city. WJTV 12 News reached out to Martin for a comment, and she sent us the following order.