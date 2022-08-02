JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Jackson and the City Council are working to create specific guidelines for a course of action in police engaging in hot pursuits from all municipalities.

With council members expressing their sympathy for the recent death due to a chase, Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, asked the Jackson Police Department about other measures that can be used to capture those who try to escape from police.

“We do have stop strips, and if we need to deploy them, we will. We have trained individuals. We have instructors who know how to deploy them,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, was the only councilman to vote against the authorization to file a lawsuit that will challenge the constitutionality of the state’s Hot Pursuit Law. He said there are better ways to come to a resolution than pursuing litigation.

“It doesn’t say who those lawsuits are going to be against, but I would prefer another solution working with state leaders. You are federal leaders and county leaders. And in fact, I talked to the sheriff, and I also communicated with lieutenant governor about the possibility of a law enforcement helicopter or multiple law enforcement helicopters that could assist with chases, so that would lower the risk to the private citizens,” said Foote.

The City Council passed an order that would request the Mississippi Legislature to draft and enact uniform high speed police pursuit guidelines and restrictions, in an effort to keep innocent bystanders safe.