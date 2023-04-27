A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson lobbyist pled guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud investors in a timber deed investment scheme.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Ted Brent Alexander, 57, of Jackson pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to LaMarca, Alexander admitted that between 2011 and 2018, he and a co-conspirator participated in a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting millions of dollars under false pretenses and failing to use investor funds as promised.

Alexander will be sentenced on August 21, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This guilty plea resulted from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).