HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man accused of attacking his father with a metal bar was convicted by a Hinds County jury.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Square Jefferson, Jr., would be sentenced in the coming months.

In December 2019, Jackson police responded to a home on Highland Drive after receiving a call about the incident.

When officers arrived, they found Jefferson’s father was suffering from injuries sustained in the attack. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, police discovered that Jefferson had a “no-contact” order, which prevented him from having contact with the victim. He was arrested and charged in connection to the assault.