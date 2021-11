JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man allegedly shot his older brother on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thousand Oaks Drive. Officer Sam Brown said a 23-year-old man got into a fight with his 28-year-old brother inside of a home.

According to Brown, the 23-year-old shot his brother once.

Police have not provided any additional information.