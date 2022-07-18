RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a chase in Rankin County on Monday, July 18.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County just after 2:00 p.m.

Investigators said the driver, Adriene L. Cox, did not stop, and troopers chased him to Interstate 55 South inside Flowood city limits.

MHP officials said the vehicle stopped and Cox was arrested. They said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Louisiana.

Cox was taken to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with receiving stolen property, switched tag, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and failure to yield an emergency vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation by MHP and the Mississippi Bureau of investigation (MBI).