JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man, who allegedly shot another in the leg.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, July 11 at the Quarter Inn Apartments on Lakeland Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Officer Sam Brown said a 30-year-old man had been shot once in the left leg. Officers arrested the suspect, 46-year-old Dondale Williams.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault.