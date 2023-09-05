JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping and sexual battery case.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Rickey McDuffy, 46, was arrested on Wednesday, August 30 just before 10:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the incidents occurred in the areas of Ferguson Drive and Forest Hill Road on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.